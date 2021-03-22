Post Malone hasn’t shied away from busting out a cover in recent years. Most famously, he raised millions of dollars for charity with a full set of Nirvana covers around this time last year. Now he’s gotten back in the saddle, which is appropriate phrasing because he covered two contemporary country music icons during Matthew and Camila McConaughey’s We’re Texas virtual benefit concert over the weekend.

Joined by Dwight Yoakam’s band, Malone busted out a rendition of Brad Paisley’s “I’m Gonna Miss Her,” which he didn’t try to genre-shift and kept faithful to the original version. To conclude the two-hour broadcast, Malone and Yoakam’s band gave a rollicking performance of Sturgill Simpson’s “You Can Have The Crown.”

Elsewhere during the show, Kacey Musgraves also popped up, sitting in her bedroom and armed with an acoustic guitar to cover Willie Nelson’s classic “On The Road Again.” Musgraves also spoke about how she came to be involved with the event, saying it started with the sort of phone call she doesn’t usually answer: “I don’t answer unknown numbers, but for some reason I did and it was Matthew. Obviously it was a hell yes for me.”

Watch the full concert above. Malone’s cover of “I’m Gonna Miss Her” begins at 2:03:54 into the video, his cover of “You Can Have The Crown” begins at 2:10:34, and Musgraves’ rendition of “On The Road Again” begins at 1:26:23.