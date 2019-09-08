The music community lost an important member a year ago Saturday when Mac Miller died tragically. On the anniversary of his death, friends, family, and other musicians honored his legacy. Post Malone shared his memories of the rapper in an interview with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe. According to Malone, he and Mac Miller were discussing the creation of a joint album just a few weeks before the rapper’s passing.

Malone sat down with Zane Lowe to discuss his career, including his recent album Hollywood’s Bleeding, and, of course, Mac Miller.

“This world is so tough and dark. Life is f*cking hard,” Malone said. The rapper became emotional when discussing his friend. “Mac was the first artist to get me,” Malone continued. “Mac was the first one that tweeted me. I listened to him since the beginning.”

He then shared that the two were planning to make an album together.

“We were going to make an album. We were sitting there playing beer pong and we were like, ‘Let’s make a fucking album.’ Then we were coming up with names and then it’s so weird too. Because it was like a day, two days after he died. We were at an Airbnb in L.A. and all of a sudden the TV turns on, and on the TV and it wouldn’t stop. We tried disconnecting it and all this. Then we turned it off and then it came back on and I was just like, ‘This is weird. It gives me chills.’ I don’t know. What an incredible, honestly, what a genuine human being.”

Watch Post Malone’s full with Beats 1 above.