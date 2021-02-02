For recent late-night television appearances, Post Malone has sat down for interviews in his Utah home, and it was revealed in 2019 that the building will have an underground bunker added to it. Progress may be being made on that space right now, as Malone discussed on Late Night yesterday.

As Seth Meyers and Malone started their conversation, Malone apologized for construction noises in the background, which prompted Meyers to pivot the direction of the chat and ask if the construction was related to the bunker. Malone tentatively confirmed Meyers’ suspicion while noting that he’s taking his beer pong game up a level, saying, “You know, it might be part of it. We’re doing some fun stuff over here, like marble beer pong tables. The bunker’s coming. Things take a little bit, but we’re figuring everything out. Hopefully I can keep my Grammys in there.”

Malone also discussed why he enjoys spending time in Utah as opposed to California, saying, “LA was just a lot, especially working on music. In LA, there’s always something to do, there’s always some place to be, and there’s always people around you. Here, it feels good to be kind of secluded and relaxed and I can just take my time and take it easy and work on being a better artist.”

Watch clips from the interview above.