Post Malone’s First Livestream Concert Will Be A Nirvana Tribute Set

Livestream concerts have become an everyday part of a music fan’s life as the coronavirus pandemic has forced all in-person shows to either be canceled or postponed. Plenty of artists have hopped online and performed for their fans, and now Post Malone is next.

He’s doing things differently, though. Instead of his own songs, Malone will be performing Nirvana covers. The Nirvana tribute livestream is set to kick off on Friday, April 24 at 6 p.m. ET on Malone’s YouTube channel.

This announcement shouldn’t be a huge surprise to fans, as Malone has made his admiration of Nirvana clear over the years. He covered “Lithium” at Coachella (remember music festivals?) in 2016, and he performed “All Apologies” in Boston in 2017. Malone also references Kurt Cobain on “Goodbyes” when he sings, “Me and Kurt feel the same, too much pleasure is pain.” Additionally, towards the end of last year, a Rich The Kid-featuring Malone song called “Kurt Cobain” found its way online.

It looks like this isn’t all Malone is up to while social distancing. Last month, Malone’s longtime manager Dre London said that he and Malone are in “quarantine album mode,” so it wouldn’t be unexpected to see new material from Malone in the coming months.

Watch the teaser for Malone’s livestream above.