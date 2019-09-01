Getty Image

Post Malone has been known to work with several other iconic musicians throughout his career, such as Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj. The rapper released a list of who’s featuring on his upcoming album — and there are many unexpected names. Malone revealed that frontman of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne, will be featured on his forthcoming album, Hollywood’s Bleeding.

The rapper announced his collaborators on social media. Post shared a dark gray image with muted pink letters stating who will feature on his album. “Hollywood’s Bleeding 9/6,” Post wrote with a smiley face. Those featured on the list are Da Baby, Future, Halsey, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott, SZA, Swae Lee, and Young Thug.

Malone kept his upcoming record under wraps until just last week. The rapper shared a series of tweets which seemed to reveal a release date and an album title. He confirmed suspicions when he shared a link to pre-order the album Hollywood’s Bleeding. The rapper then released his first single, “Circles,” Friday. The groove-driven song is a slight departure from his previous music but could be a solid indication as to what is to come.

Holywood’s Bleeding is out everywhere September 6th via Republic. Preorder it here.