Post Malone Celebrates Hard Work With Luxury In His Opulent ‘Saint-Tropez’ Video

Post Malone recently released his new album Hollywood’s Bleeding, and he’s come a long way to make it to this point in his life. He acknowledges that in his new video for “Saint-Tropez,” in which he shows off the fruits of all his labor. The clip sees Malone doing and enjoying luxurious rich person things — cars, houses, clothing, jewelry, etc. — against scenic landscape backdrops.

Malone uses the chorus to reflect on how long the journey to where he is today has been: “Such a long time / I’ve been waitin’, I’ve been waitin’ for a long time.” Elsewhere on the track, he celebrates the opportunities and things he has because of his success, like on perhaps the finest song lyric of 2019, “Versace boxers on my d*ck / Bud Light runnin’ through my piss.”

Malone previously said that the track was an intentional change of pace for him lyrically, as many of his songs are less celebratory in nature: “‘Saint-Tropez’ is a real fun one. That’s kind of one that I just wanted to kind of just be super flossy and shiny and just talk my sh*t, because, you know, I like to have a nice balance. I don’t want to be f*cking miserable all the time, so sometimes, I like to just go buck-wild with the boys. And that’s what that’s kind of about. It’s a celebration of life instead of an introspective kind of [song]. I’ll be happy sometimes.”

Watch the video for "Saint-Tropez" above.

