Post Malone Shaved His Head And Revealed Yet Another New Tattoo

Post Malone has come a long way since he burst onto the music scene with “White Iverson” in 2015. Back then, he had long hair fashioned into braided pigtails and nary a drop of ink above the neck. Since then, though, he has changed his look, as his hair has gradually become shorter and his had has slowly become more tattooed. Over the weekend, he furthered that agenda even more: He debuted a new look, which features a shaved head and new ink on his scalp.

Malone shared a photo of himself yesterday, and in it, the hair on top of his head in completely gone, and on the right side of his head, above his ear, is an outline tattoo of a skull. He wrote in the post, “I have cut my hair even shorter, also skeletons are cool. Spread your heart as much as you can. A little love goes farther than you think. Stay strong, and keep kicking ass. Love, Austin.”

The rapper spoke about his relationship with tattoos in an interview from earlier this year, suggesting that all the ink on his face comes from a place of uncertainty. He referred to himself as an “ugly-ass motherf*cker” and said, “It does maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look, so I’m going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence, when it comes to my appearance.”