Post Malone didn’t perform the Super Bowl Halftime Show last year, but he did have quite the “big game”: He sang “America The Beautiful” before the game, and he also starred in a Bud Light commercial.

It remains to be seen exactly how he’ll be involved in this year’s proceedings, but we do know one thing: It was announced today (January 29) that he’ll be performing at the official Super Bowl Tailgate hosted by YouTube. His performance will be livestreamed exclusively via YouTube and it’s set to start at 4 p.m. ET, shortly before kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Malone got a bit of a practice run in a few weeks ago, when he joined Beyoncé for her Christmas Day NFL halftime show.

Beyond this, Malone has a couple of other significant obligations coming up in 2025. Recently, he was revealed as the official Record Store Day ambassador for 2025. In April, he’s also set to headline Coachella, alongside Lady Gaga and Green Day.

As for this year’s Super Bowl music, Kendrick Lamar of course has the honor of performing the halftime show, alongside recently announced guest SZA. Jon Batiste found his way into the festivities, too, as he’ll deliver a performance of the national anthem.