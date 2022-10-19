Post Malone’s off on his Twelve Carat Toothache Tour with Roddy Ricch, and things are already off to an eventful start. After falling into a hole on stage and injuring his ribs during the St. Louis stop on the tour in September (he’s since been beefing with the hole), he twisted his ankle this week during his show in Atlanta. But, as they say, the show must go on.

So, provided Posty doesn’t completely mangle his whole body before he gets to the final show in Los Angeles in November, what are the songs he’ll be performing? According to Setlist.fm, show is suitably massive for an arena show, full of hits like “Better Now,” “Circles,” “Congratulations,” “Rockstar,” “Sunflower,” and, of course, the song that started it all, “White Iverson.” By all accounts — or at least, by that of Uproxx’s own Adrian Spinelli — the show is “endearing and pure,” and a helluva good time.

Check out the setlist for Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Toothache Tour above.

1. “Reputation”

2. “Wow.”

3. “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

4. “Wrapped Around Your Finger”

5. “Better Now”

6. “Psycho”

7. “Candy Paint”

8. “I Fall Apart”

9. “Euthanasia”

10. “Stay”

11. “Go Flex”

12. “Circles”

13. “Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol”

14. “Take What You Want”

15. “When I’m Alone”

16. “Over Now”

17. “Rockstar”

18.”Insane”

19. “Cooped Up”

20. “Sunflower”

21. “One Right Now”

22. “Congratulations”

23. “White Iverson”