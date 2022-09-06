Post Malone is putting on one of the best live performances in the business right now. His festival headlining sets this year have provided the respite that we need for the wild and twisted times that we’re living in. And now beginning on September 10th, he’ll be embarking on the “Twelve Carat Toothache Tour” 2022 in support of his latest album, Twelve Carat Toothache. And where on his 2019 “Runaway Tour” he shined a light on Swae Lee as his opening act, it’s Roddy Ricch that will be opening the concerts on the Twelve Carat Toothache Tour. Here’s what you need to know about Roddy Ricch.

Who Is Opening Post Malone’s ‘Twelve Carat Toothache Tour?’

Roddy Ricch is one of the fastest-rising names in hip-hop. Post Malone fans might recognize the Compton rapper from his appearance on Posty’s track, “Cooped Up.” Roddy Ricch dropped his most recent The Big 3 EP earlier this year, which featured the single “Real Talk.” But speaking of singles, it’s his 2019 track, “The Box,” that put him firmly on the rap map, and has even gained Diamond certification — a feat rarely accomplished and only by acts like Elton John, Mariah Carey, and Cardi B.

The ‘Twelve Carat Toothache” Tour begins in Omaha on September 10th and concludes in Los Angeles on November 15th at Crypto.com Arena. Roddy Ricch will be opening all of the dates and you can get tickets here.

