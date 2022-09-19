This past weekend in St. Louis, Post Malone was on stage at the Enterprise Center on a tour stop as part of his Twelve Carat Toothache Tour. But the performance didn’t quite go as planned, with Malone taking a vicious spill on stage while performing “Circles” midway through his set. In fan videos captured from the show that circulated on social media, Posty appeared to fall into a large hole in the middle of the stage and was immediately clutching his ribs, writhing in pain. He left the stage and came back 15 minutes later to finish the set, which was cut short as he was in so much pain and couldn’t on any longer. But how did he fall on stage in the first place? What was a giant hole doing in the middle of the stage where he’s always on the move while performing? And what about his injuries?

