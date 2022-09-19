This past weekend in St. Louis, Post Malone was on stage at the Enterprise Center on a tour stop as part of his Twelve Carat Toothache Tour. But the performance didn’t quite go as planned, with Malone taking a vicious spill on stage while performing “Circles” midway through his set. In fan videos captured from the show that circulated on social media, Posty appeared to fall into a large hole in the middle of the stage and was immediately clutching his ribs, writhing in pain. He left the stage and came back 15 minutes later to finish the set, which was cut short as he was in so much pain and couldn’t on any longer. But how did he fall on stage in the first place? What was a giant hole doing in the middle of the stage where he’s always on the move while performing? And what about his injuries?
Dude just saw this @PostMalone fall 😳😳 Hope he’s okay! pic.twitter.com/0NIJhVGTdN
— Ethan Cole (@itsethancole) September 18, 2022
How Did Post Malone Fall On Stage And Was He Ok?
It seems as though the hole in the stage floor, is where Post Malone’s guitar stands rest during his acoustic songs like “Stay,” “Go Flex,” and “Circles.” And once they’re removed, the hole was just exposed. Caught up in the moment of the song, Posty fell through it. In an Instagram video posted by his manager Dre London, the rapper addressed the camera and explained exactly what happened. “Whenever we do the acoustic part of the show, the guitars are on the guitar stand… and there’s this big ass hole,” he began, before recounting what happened, “So I go around there and I turn the corner and bust[ed] my ass. [It] winded me pretty good. Got me pretty good. We just got back from the hospital and everything’s good. Everything’s good. They gave me some pain meds and everything so we can keep kicking ass on the tour.”
