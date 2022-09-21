Post Malone Rock in Rio Brazil 2022
Post Malone Starts Beefing With The Hole He Fell In On Stage

A few nights ago, at the St. Louis stop of his Twelve Carat Tour, Post Malone had an on-stage mishap: In the middle of walking around and performing “Circles,” Malone stepped into a hole on the stage and took a pretty hard fall, staying on the ground for a short while. He left the stage but returned 15 minutes later to finish the show. He wasn’t completely unharmed, though, as he actually cracked three ribs in the slip.

It’s been a few days since then but Malone isn’t letting it go. In fact, he officially launched some beef with the hole, taking to Instagram to fire shots at the on-stage gap.

Yesterday, he shared a photo of himself on stage, sticking his middle finger up and pointing it squarely at the ground. He captioned the photo, “[middle finger emoji] F U Hole.”

Malone later explained what happened, saying, “Whenever we do the acoustic part of the show, the guitars are on the guitar stand… and there’s this big-ass hole, so I go around there and I turn the corner and bust my ass. [It] winded me pretty good. Got me pretty good. We just got back from the hospital and everything’s good. Everything’s good. They gave me some pain meds and everything so we can keep kicking ass on the tour.”

