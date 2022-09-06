This festival season, Post Malone has been dazzling with headlining performances that are both a rousing party and a break from the reality of the ills of the world. He released his fourth album, Twelve Carat Toothache in June, which featured appearances from Gunna, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Fleet Foxes, The Weeknd, and The Kid Laroi. He’s now setting out on the “Twelve Carat Toothache Tour” for 2022 with Roddy Ricch as his opener. But when does it begin?

When Does Post Malone’s ‘Twelve Carat Toothache Tour’ Start?

Post Malone’s “Twelve Carat Toothache Tour” begins on Saturday, September 10th. The first stop is in Omaha at the CHI Health Center. He’ll be making stops across the country, from coast to coast, with two stops in Canada at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on September 20th and at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on November 6th. The tour concludes in Los Angeles on November 15th at the Crypto.com Arena.

Check out the complete list of Post Malone’s ‘Twelve Carat Toothache Tour’ dates below and get tickets here.

09/10 –- Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

09/11 –- St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center*

09/14 –- Chicago, IL @ United Center*

09/15 –- Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum*

09/17 –- St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center*

09/18 –- Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena*

09/20 –- Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/23 –- Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/27 –- Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

09/28 –- Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/01 –- Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/02 –- Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/04 –- Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena*

10/06 –- Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center*+

10/07 –- Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center*

10/09 –- Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena*

10/12 –- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden*

10/15 –- Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena*

10/16 –- Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena*

10/18 –- Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena*

10/21 –- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center*

10/22 –- Austin, TX @ Moody Center*

10/25 –- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center*

10/26 –- Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena*

10/28 –- Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center*

10/30 –- Denver, CO @ Ball Arena*

11/01 –- Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena*

11/03 –- Portland, OR @ Moda Center*

11/05 –- Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena*

11/06 –- Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena*

11/10 –- Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum*

11/11 –- Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena*

11/15 –- Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena*

*with Roddy Ricch