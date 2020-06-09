After previously postponing the event, Barcelona’s premier festival Primavera Sound announced they were canceling this summer’s festival in light of the pandemic. Primavera Sound was slated to celebrate their 20th year this summer and had even planned an LA debut in September. Instead of holding the festivals, Primavera Sound instead commemorated two decades as an organization by airing past performances. But the festival has also set their sights on the future: Primavera Sound has already confirmed its full lineup for 2021.

Now scheduled for June 2021, Primavera Sound’s first wave of lineup announcements was led by Gorillaz, Tame Impala, Charli XCX, Pavement, and The Strokes. Now, the fest has expanded on their original announcement and added a massive amount of artists to its bill. Taking place at Parc del Fòrum in Barcelona from June 2 to 6, Primavera Sound will feature performances by artists like Kehlani, Slowthai, Kurt Vile, Khruangbin, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, and more.

While the festival added a number of acts, a few musicians who were originally booked for 2020 don’t appear on the new lineup. Lana Del Rey, King Princess, Kacey Musgraves, and Brittany Howard were slated to play this summer, but don’t appear on the 2021 lineup.

Tickets for Primavera Sound are available starting 6/11, with all 2020 day tickets remaining valid for next summer’s festival. Find tickets here.

