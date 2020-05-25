Primavera Sound Music Festival Cancels Its 2020 LA Debut

Barcelona’s premier music festival Primavera Sound was slated to celebrate its 20th year as a festival in a big way. The organizers had planned on bringing Primavera Sound to LA this year in order to offer “the Primavera Sound spirit and vibe to cities with a similar feel: creative, colorful and welcoming.” However, following the trend of nearly every other major festival, Primavera Sound has announced they are canceling their LA debut and opting to reschedule the festival next year.

Primavera Sound was booked for the weekend of September 19 this year in LA’s State Historic Park. The organizers had wanted to celebrate two decades as a festival by expanding their event to other cities. But after postponing their Barcelona iteration, which was going to take place in June, Primavera Sound has also decided to cancel their LA event. Instead, Primavera Sound will wait until 2021 to come to LA.

In a statement posted to social media, Primavera Sound announced the festival cancelation. The LA lineup had not yet been unveiled, but the festival said those who purchased Early Bird tickets are able to transfer their passes to next year’s event. “Until then, please stay safe and take care of each other,” organizers wrote. “The festival team continues to work intensively so that, in 2021, we can celebrate something more than just the Feist edition fo Primavera Sound Los Angeles: meeting beach other and dancing together for the first time.”

Read the festival’s full statement above and find more information on ticket refunds here.