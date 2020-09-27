While Purple Rain stands as Prince‘s most popular and recognizable album, many will crown his 1987 album, Sign O’ The Times as his best body of work. Since its release three decades ago, the album has been praised and celebrated time and time again, with the most recent example its 2017 induction into the Grammy Hall Of Fame. Another example dates back to 2004 when Rolling Stone labeled it “the most complete example of [Prince’s] artistry’s breadth, and arguably the finest album of the 1980s.”

Thirty-one years after its release, the late singer’s estate released a super deluxe edition of the album along with a two-hour Prince performance on New Year’s Eve in 1987. The show, which was a benefit concert for The Minnesota Coalition For The Homeless, took place at Paisley Park and sports an incredibly smooth performance alongside jazz legend Miles Davis.

The performance was released alongside the super deluxe version of Sign O’ The Times which includes a boatload of unreleased songs and edits to Prince’s original work, amounting to 65 additions and alterations in total. Among the new additions fans can find “Can I Play With U?,” which stands as Prince and Davis’ only collaboration from their respective careers, and the full remastered audio from his 1987 show in Utrecht, Netherlands.

You can watch the two-hour performance featuring Miles Davis, who appears at the 1:43:00 mark, in the video above. The super deluxe edition of Sign O’ The Times is out now via NMG/Warner. Get it here.

