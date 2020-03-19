Princess Nokia recently followed-up her breakout record 1992 Deluxe with two impressive LPs. To celebrate her new releases, Nokia stopped by A Colors Show to give a bright rendition of one of her singles.

Nokia took the lavender stage with infectiously upbeat energy to give a dynamic performance of “Gemini.” In the jazz-inflected track, Nokia gives a shout-out to her follow Gemini rappers. “I am Gemini / Like Pac, André, Lauren / and Kanye, Boy George, and Anne Frank,” she raps. “And all the famous rappers got a sign like me / And all the famous rappers got a heart like me / But I know that I’m different and they’re not quite me.”

The performance arrives just after the debut of two albums, Everything Is Beautiful and Everything Sucks. Ahead of the release of both records, Nokia unveiled a handful of visuals accompanying several tracks. With each of the videos, Nokia added a cinematic spin. The rapper drew influences from the 1996 movie Matilda for her “Green Eggs & Ham” video, stripped naked on the streets for “Balenciaga,” and channeled a pageant winner with “Sugar Honey Iced Tea.”

Watch Princess Nokia’s “Gemini” performance on A Colors Show above.

Everything Is Beautiful is out now via Rough Trade. Get it here.