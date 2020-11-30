Protoje’s In.Digg.Nation Is Building Jamaica’s New Reggae Empire

When Protoje first announced the partnership between his In.Digg.Nation label and RCA Records/Six Course in April, it naturally called for celebration. RCA is not only supporting the reggae star, but the rest of his collective: Lila Iké, Sevana, and new signee Jaz Elise. But as with many artists across the globe, the events of the last year forced them to reconfigure their entire promotional strategy. Founded in 2014, In.Digg.Nation is Protoje’s beloved brainchild after years of being dismissed from recording studios. The following year, he signed Sevana after hearing her cover of Amy Winehouse’s “Back To Black” on SoundCloud. Lila Iké joined after Protoje’s assistant introduced them at his private album listening in 2017. Just last month, Jaz Elise was brought into the family by Iké’s suggestion. “I wanted to be like Jay-Z growing up, in terms of the business side. He always stressed that it’s important that you have a stake in your music,” Protoje tells Uproxx of his longtime goal of securing a label deal. Autonomy was always on top of mind, with each artist etching a coveted line in their contract: owning their masters. “It makes sense now because this is all we have,” he continues. “See, now we’re not touring. It’s important for my artists to feel like they are working on their own stuff. So I want them as invested [as me].” The investment has paid off, as the RCA deal included three releases: Iké’s debut The ExPerience EP in May (which funnels the sound of ‘90s roots reggae artists like Garnett Silk and Sizzla through a modern lens), Sevana’s sophomore Be Somebody EP in July (that highlights the singer’s sultry, ‘90s R&B-inspired bedroom vocals) and Protoje’s sixth album In Search Of Lost Time (a self-reflective journey through love, spirituality, and fatherhood) in August. But Jamaica’s lockdown halted plans for the In.Digg.Nation collective. “I remember imagining going on tour for my first project and getting the opportunity to be on different platforms like Spotify and actually do face-to-face interviews,” Iké tells Uproxx. “So we had to just think of different creative ways to get that done.” The timing of these projects has led to even more unity among In.Digg.Nation. “I’d say pound for pound, nobody’s really messing with Jamaican music talent. But I think the platform has always been an issue,” Protoje explains. “I know what it’s like to be an artist wanting to be a part of something. It’s not about making money, it’s about letting them be able to sustain themselves. If I’m performing at a show, they’re making noise and boosting me up. So that’s just the culture I try to form.”

“I can actually say, ‘I need help in this department and I’d love your input here.’ It’s something that is done hassle-free,” Iké, who recalls Sevana helping her perfect harmonies, explains. “I really love the communal energy in the studio. It’s not about, ‘Well if I do this, it’s ensured I get five percent.’ It’s nothing like that.” This unity has now extended way beyond the artists, as they’ve elected local talent to collaborate with. By opting not to outsource (save for the mainstream label affiliation), the artists are cultivating a homegrown ecosystem that has kept vibrant ideas and money cycling through Jamaica’s entertainment industry. This includes producers like Winta James and Izybeats, glam squads for Sevana and Iké, and Protoje’s creative director Yannick Reid. “This is the longest stretch I’ve been in Jamaica since I started working with Protoje in 2014,” Reid tells Uproxx. “I’m kind of ready to see the world again but I’m so excited about what was going on in Jamaica. As tough as this year is overall for everybody, it’s genuinely been one of my best years professionally. I have really been able to achieve a couple of noteworthy milestones, which I give thanks for.” Reid’s presence has been boosted due to the events of 2020: along with executing all of Protoje’s music videos and album visualizers, he directed Koffee’s “Lockdown” video (which has gained over 30 million YouTube views) as well as her recent international campaign for MasterCard. A graduate of Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts whose mother is an interior decorator and father is a photographer, Reid typically gets his best ideas from attending local parties. Now that he’s had to adapt, he is using other elements of the country as inspiration. “Sometimes we can walk past the things that are really insignificant because we’re so used to them. We don’t stop and say, ‘Hey, let me frame this,’” he explains. “As ordinary as it feels to me, when you see them somewhere else, you think, ‘Oh my God, that reminds me so much of home.’ I really try to bring the background to the foreground in my work.” But it’s natural that this year has caused an increase in stress levels, which Sevana is navigating through. The singer had to shoot her “Mango” music video within a 12-hour timespan before curfew so the crew could get home safely, and she felt relief that she could rely on a creative solution locally. “Jamaica has an incredible pool of just people who are so talented, just world-class. As far as the things that we’re able to produce, that’s one of the fruitful things that has come out of being in quarantine,” she tells Uproxx. “When you’re forced to stay in your country, you work with the talent that’s there and they get a whole new platform. People from all over get to see the work that we’re doing, not just strictly Jamaicans. I love that.” The outfits for the “Mango” video was birthed from Sevana’s Pinterest board, which she showed to her brother (who doubles as a tailor). He, along with Iké’s designer Shampagne and local designer Kadian Nicely (who is responsible for the video’s unforgettable fluffy yellow dress), connected with Sevan’s stylist Ayana Riviére to make it all happen.