Public Enemy Will Help Bernie Sanders ‘Fight The Power’ At His Upcoming LA Rally

Whether Bernie Sanders has an affinity for hip-hop or hip-hop artists just really like Bernie’s platform proposals, the Vermont Senator’s campaign has received strong support from politically-minded rappers like Cardi B and Killer Mike of Run The Jewels over the past year. Now, the band that some consider the original political hip-hop group, Public Enemy, has thrown their support behind Sanders’ campaign, announcing that they’ll help him “Fight The Power” at his upcoming rally in Los Angeles, California.

The Los Angeles Convention Center will host the rally on Sunday, March 1, two days before Super Tuesday, the election day when the greatest number of US states hold primary elections and caucuses. Perhaps Bernie hopes that by holding his rally in one of the most populous Democratic hotbeds, he can avoid a repeat of 2016, when the Democratic National Committee instead selected Hillary Clinton to run toe-to-toe with then-candidate Donald Trump. We all know how that one turned out, with many Americans reeling under the consequences of Trump’s policies — and the rest of us in danger of permanent facepalm from his compulsive tweeting.

Meanwhile, it seems Bernie continues to hope that courting hip-hop musicians is the key to unlocking the youth vote. From using trap beats in his campaign ads to chatting with Cardi B about policy, Sanders seems to be working overtime to reverse his reputation among young, Black voters. If that doesn’t work, maybe his employing Bon Iver and Vampire Weekend at Midwestern rallies can get him a little more Millennial love.

