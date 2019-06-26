Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Some song lyrics are abstract and contain layers of meaning that can only really be understood after careful listening and thoughtful analysis. Then there’s Pup’s “Sibling Rivalry,” which is very clearly about siblings getting on each other’s nerves while on camping trips. It’s a fun track, and now the band has shared a video for it, a video (animated by Martin MacPherson) that tells these stories in a delightful way.

The clip animates the misadventures Stefan Babcock and his sister had while on their annual camping trips, and Babcock said of the video:

“My sister and I go on pretty wild camping trips every year. Each year they get crazier and crazier, because we’re constantly trying to out-dumb one another. This song is about a couple of those trips. In order to tell some of these very stupid stories, I’ve started drawing really sh*tty comics. I draw like a 5 year old, but I love doing it. There’s something liberating about diving headfirst into something you know is going to turn out like absolute trash. Luckily for me, my pal Marty is really creative and incredibly good at animation, and he really helped bring these stories to life in this video.”

Watch the “Sibling Rivalry” video above, read our review of Morbid Stuff here, and check out Pup’s upcoming tour dates here.