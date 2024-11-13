Pusha T Will Debut His Grindin Coffee Brand At Camp Flog Gnaw

Back in 2002, you couldn’t escape Clipse’s breakout hit, “Grindin’.” Its thunderous, unconventional beat blasted out of car stereos and rattled lunch tables at high schools across America. It was, in the truest sense, a phenomenon.

Since then, Pusha T has moved closer to the center of mainstream pop culture, going from slanging street pharmaceuticals to pitching fast food jingles. So, of course, his endeavors have expanded to consumer goods — and his latest brings him full circle. It’s a coffee company, and it’s called, fittingly, Grindin. It’s hitting shelves next year, and is described in its press release as “a strong black coffee reflecting the artist’s taste.”

If you happen to be in LA for Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival this weekend, you can visit Café Tropical from 7 AM to 11:30 AM or find the coffee at the festival. If you hit the actual Café, you can also get your hands on some Grindin apparel, made in collaboration with Carhartt WIP (naturally). According to the press release, Café Tropical’s former owners apparently ran a cocaine smuggling operation through its back rooms, so there’s a clear connection (heh) here with Pusha and his craft.

Pusha isn’t currently billed to perform on the Camp Flog Gnaw stage — but I wouldn’t be shocked if he made a surprise appearance. You can check out the set times here. You can check out the Carhartt/Grindin apparel below.