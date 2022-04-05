It is very difficult to overstate Pharrell Williams‘ impact as a producer. While he’s become one of music’s top composers on his own, much of that impact came as a member of The Neptunes with Chad Hugo. A lot of The Neptunes’ most pivotal work came with two hip-hop acts whose trajectories couldn’t be more different: Jay-Z and Clipse, who were signed to The Neptunes’ Star Trak imprint in the early 2000s. Intriguingly, those two acts have rarely crossed over or collaborated despite their shared link to Pharrell… until now.

Pusha T, who’s since found some success as a solo artist and a businessman in his own right, has been promoting his upcoming fourth studio album, peppering the past few weeks with tracks like “Diet Coke,” “Spicy Fish Diss,” and “Hear Me Clearly.” While only the first is actually from the upcoming album, Push’s next single is sure to draw plenty of attention. For the first time since 2016’s “Drug Dealers Anonymous,” Pusha pleased coke rap aficionados by teaming up with Jay-Z on “Neck And Wrist,” a new song produced by none other than their mutual friend Pharrell. As he did with “Diet Coke,” Pusha announced the single’s impending release date via Instagram after teasing the song in an interview some weeks back.

Now, if only we could get that Pharrell-produced collab between Jay-Z and Snoop Dogg…