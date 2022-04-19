Earlier today, Kid Cudi hinted that he has a song on Pusha T’s upcoming album, It’s Almost Dry, with Kanye West before declaring that it’ll be his last working with his former mentor. As it turns out, it’s not the only momentous happening on that particular album, as Pusha has shared the tracklist and abstract cover art, revealing that It’s Almost Dry also features a Clipse reunion with his brother, who once again appears as Malice. In addition, the album will feature appearances from Don Toliver, Jay-Z (on the previously released “Neck And Wrist“), Euphoria composer Labrinth, Lil Uzi Vert, and of course, longtime collaborator Pharrell.

Throughout the album’s rollout, Pusha has made it a point to call the album “untouchable” and “a masterpiece.” In an interview with Charlamagne the God, he explained how having Kanye and Pharrell co-executive produce the album resulted in a well-rounded project. “I feel like this body of work is untouchable because it doesn’t lean too heavily on either side,” he said. “It’s like you get the whole spectrum — probably my most well-rounded body of work.”

Then, in a separate interview with Rolling Stone, he explained the double meaning behind the album’s title. “I’m always creating a masterpiece,” he said. “In terms of a painting, you end up telling people while they waiting on it, ‘It’s almost dry,’ because they’re always asking, ‘When will it be done?’ And you have to wait on masterpieces… Also in drug culture, a lot of times you’ll have people waiting on the product and it’s not dry yet. You can come get it when it’s dry.”

You can get It’s Almost Dry on 4/22 via G.O.O.D. Music. Here’s the pre-save link.