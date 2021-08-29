Early Sunday morning, Kanye West surprised the world by releasing Donda, his long-awaited tenth studio album. Fans had been waiting for its release since late July, but after so many delays, some of his supporters began to doubt that the album would ever drop. There was even a bizarre theory that suggested West wanted to make Donda the first official unreleased album.

Thankfully that wasn’t the case for Donda as listeners all over the world are enjoying the album and its 27 songs today. One of those people is West’s longtime collaborator and labelmate Pusha T who took to Instagram to celebrate the release of Donda.

“This is about power, money, influence and taste…nothing more, nothing less,” Pusha T wrote under an Instagram post that displayed a screenshot of Donda on Apple Music. “Watching you “joystick the culture” makes us all proud. Continue to do things your way, congrats, and I’m honored to have been a part of the process. #DONDA.”

Donda and its 27 tracks clock in at nearly two hours worth of music, making it quite the long effort for albums nowadays. Throughout the whole album, fans will hear contributions from Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, Travis Scott, Ariana Grande, DaBaby, Marilyn Manson, Lil Baby, The Weeknd, Playboi Carti, Roddy Ricch, The LOX, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Durk, Fivio Foreign, Pop Smoke, Vory, Shenseea, Syleena Johnson, Francis & The Lights, Baby Keem, Young Thug, Don Toliver, Tony Williams, Conway The Machine, KayCyy, Westside Gunn, Swizz Beatz, Jay Electronica, Chris Brown, Sunday Service, and Rooga.

You can view Pusha T’s post above.

Donda is out now via GOOD Music/Def Jam. Get it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.