When you think of kid-friendly musicians, Quavo might not be the first to come to mind, but it looks like the Migos rapper is diving headfirst into children’s television.

On Wednesday, Quavo, Quality Control Music, and Motown announced that they are partnering to develop a new animated kids’ series. The show will be all about the Atlanta hip-hop and culture scene.

“I have long seen how hip hop as well as our music [Migos] really impacts kids,” said Quavo in a press release. “I’ve loved animation my whole life, whether on TV or in movies, and I wanted my first jump into this premium content world to be a show just for kids. It will definitely reflect the creativity, love, and families in and around the NAWF side of Atlanta where we grew up.”

Quavo’s show isn’t the first television series to be written about the Atlanta music scene — FX airs the Donald Glover-penned half-hour Atlanta, but that show is definitely more geared toward grown-ups.

All jokes aside, a television series about Atlanta’s thriving cultural scene offers a really exciting opportunity for diversity in kids’ programming. Atlanta is one of the most thriving music cities in the world right now, and kids of all backgrounds will be able to see themselves in a show like this.

“I’m about inclusive stories that address all kinds of situations that kids of ALL ethnic and financial backgrounds experience and to give them a common tool to learn and grow,” Quality Control’s Coach K said in a press release. “These episodes will impact because they are educational and positive but with the dopest visuals and sounds our iconic rap culture can provide!”