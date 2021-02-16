It’s been just over three years since Migos released their well-received album Culture III, and fans have been anxious for its successor ever since. The group has dropped a few hints about the album, recently saying it was expected to arrive at the “top of the year.” But now, Quavo has offered more insight into when exactly people can expect to hear more music from the powerhouse trio.

Quavo was out on a Valentine’s Day date with Saweetie at LA’s BOA Steakhouse when they were bombarded by paparazzi. The cameramen followed the pair to their car when one of them asked Quavo about the status of Culture III. Quavo responded as he entered his car, spilling more concrete information than fans have had in months. “It’s coming real soon,” he said. “Less than a month and a half.”

The rapper’s album timeline makes since given Migos’ recent teasers. Just a few weeks ago, Migos unveiled an official trailer to the album, which offered an inside look at the project’s recording process. “We’re just young men trying to grow,” Quavo said in the trailer. “Right now, we’re at a point in our life we’re allowed to sit down and build and start from scratch.”

Watch Migos’ Culture III trailer above.

