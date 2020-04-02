It’s Quavo’s 29th birthday today and to celebrate, the North Atlanta hit maker is joining Instagram’s seemingly endless streaming party to share some unreleased Migos music with fans. Since he and his bros Takeoff and Offset have been spending the last few weeks of self-quarantine working on their upcoming album, Culture III, and since they can’t go out, it looks like they are bringing the party to themselves — so to speak. Starting at 8pm EST, Quavo announced via Instagram post, “We playing all Migos classics and sneaking some unreleased records out the vault.”

“We ain’t battling, we just vibing, we going crazy,” he clarified in the video, referencing the popular livestream battles that have taken place between luminaries such as Swizz Beats, Timbaland, Ne-Yo, Johnta Austin, Scott Storch, and Mannie Fresh. Other entertainers who have used livestreams to preview new music during the ongoing coronavirus crisis include Tory Lanez and Boi-1da.

Quavo also appeared to be riding out the quarantine with his boo, Saweetie, as noted by sharp-eyed fans who caught his comment during one of her recent livestreams. While she was chatting with fans, she apparently missed the doorbell for food delivery, receiving a friendly reminder from Quavo, who signed into the chat just to let her know “the food here.”

Good Boyfriend Quavo pic.twitter.com/TbeNRbj4lY — Trevon, I guess (@altaredvision) April 1, 2020

Check out Quavo’s announcement above and tune into his livestream at 8pm EST / 5pm PST.