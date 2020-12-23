Before the coronavirus pandemic, Migos had planned to drop their third album, Culture III, at the start of 2020. However, that day came and went, as did the following months, and still there was no sign of Culture III. But now, almost a year after its initial planned release, we’re learning that the wait won’t last much longer.

Culture III was supposed to drop this year but @Migos pushed it back when the pandemic began. Now, it’s on the way “at the top of the year” according to @QuavoStuntin “We want the commotion… we want to be outside.” Hear more on #TheETCs bonus ep → https://t.co/trt304veKq pic.twitter.com/LlrfYHc9Fx — Boardroom Podcast Network (@boardroompods) December 22, 2020

Quavo, one third of the rap trio, joined The ETCs podcast, co-hosted by Kevin Durant and former Uproxx writer Eddie Gonzalez, with an update. “We done with the album, we just waiting on 2021, man so everything can crack up,” he said. “We want the commotion, we want to move, we want to be outside. We want to drop it and go on tour. We want to have an album listening [party] and have people in that thang and really hearing the album.”

Quavo’s reason for waiting until the pandemic is over? He wants people to not listen to it while cooped inside. “I just want to be with the people,” he said. “I want to touch the people and that’s what we gon’ do at the top of the year.”

Earlier this year, Offset told GQ that he considered naming the album something else. “Ever since ‘Bad and Boujee’ went No. 1 and then we dropped Culture and Culture II, I’ve heard the word ‘culture’ so much,” he said. “As artists you challenge yourself—you have to keep moving forward. So I’ve been thinking of a plan to make something as powerful or more powerful [than Culture].” Despite this, it appears he’s sticking with the original title.

You can listen to the full episode of The ETCs with Quavo here.