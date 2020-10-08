Getty Image
Quavo Reveals Exactly How He First Slid Into Saweetie’s DMs And Started Their Relationship

Quavo and Saweetie are one of the premiere couples of hip-hop, and it all began because Quavo was able to do what so many men before and after him have failed at: successfully slide into some DMs.

Yesterday, Quavo shared a screenshot of the first Instagram DMs he ever sent to Saweetie. The exchange began on March 15, 2018 with Quavo sending Saweetie a snowflake emoji, a reference to her single “Icy Grl.” She responded back in kind, sending him an emoji of a bowl of noodles, a nod to the Migos hit “Stir Fry.” Then Quavo turned on the charm, writing back, “u so icy Ima glacier boy,” to which Saweetie replied, “was hannin then.”

From there, it turns out things went pretty well, as they of course went on to establish a relationship, and they’ve been dating for a while now. Quavo capped off the post with a photo of the two of them enjoying drinks together in present day. He captioned the tweet, “HOW I PULLED UP: HOW WE COMING,” with a crying laughing emoji.

Since then, the two have collaborated musically on a number of occasions. They dropped “Workin Me” in 2018, while 2019 brought “Tip Toes,” “Emotional,” and “Too Much Shaft.”

