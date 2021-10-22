Now that Migos have gotten their Culture III rollout out of the way, it appears the Atlanta trio is again working on solo albums. At least, Quavo is, and today, he released the high-energy lead single, “Strub Tha Ground” featuring City Girls’ Yung Miami. Built on a sample of Miami bass trio Splack Pack’s 1993 single “Scrub Da Ground,” the song encourages the ladies at the club to drop it down low for both entertainment and profit. The video concept finds the pair resurrecting the legendary Atlanta street party Freaknik, with Quavo walking around filming the festivities.

Quavo announced his upcoming solo album on Complex‘s Hiking With Rappers series earlier this week, explaining that he’s aiming for release in 2022. “Probably like next year, the Huncho solo project will come back out,” he said. That’ll make it around four years since his 2018 solo debut, Quavo Huncho, which reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200, sold gold within a year of its release, and contained the singles “How Bout That” and “Workin Me.”

Yung Miami, who delivers a standout verse on the new track, was recently linked romantically to Diddy. Meanwhile, she’s not the only member of her Miami duo to fly solo lately; JT popped up with a verse on Summer Walker’s new single “Ex For A Reason.”

Watch Quavo’s “Strub Tha Ground” video featuring Yung Miami above.