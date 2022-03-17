Questlove The Roots 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards
Getty Image
Music

Questlove Got A Call From Barack Obama But Thought He Was A Postmates Driver

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Last night, Questlove stopped by Late Night for a chat with Seth Meyers, to speak primarily about his Oscar-nominated documentary Summer Of Soul. While there, he told a great story about Barack Obama calling him to offer his congratulations for the nomination.

Questlove started the story by noting at the time, he was hungry and waiting on a Postmates delivery driver who was taking longer with his food than expected. While he’s usually wary of answering phone calls due to rampant spam, he got a call and since it could have been from his driver, he picked up the phone. Questlove continued the story:

“The person didn’t say much, and I was like, ‘Yes, on the duhduhduh floor, duhduhduh floor! Apartment duhduhduh!’ And he was like, ‘Uh… hello?’ I said, ‘Yes, duhduhduh floor!’ He said, ‘Uh… this is Barry.’ I said, ‘Barry?’ And I looked at all the texts: ‘The president is calling you right now! The president!’ Like literally, I has missed all my managers texting me that Obama’s about to call me in a second. […]

Even he said, ‘Uh, well, you think I’m, uh, Postmates?’ And I was like, ‘Wait, you know what Postmates is?’ You know what, though? I was so hungry at the time, I kinda wished it was Postmates.”

Elsewhere, he spoke about how the film’s success has exceeded his expectations, saying, “At least I know with music what a goal is, but with the movie world, I just had no clue. I just wanted to make something really cool and hopefully they were gonna show it in a few classrooms, and then maybe discover it 20 years from now, like, ‘Yo, you know Questlove did this thing?'”

Watch the full interview above.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Travel Podcasts To Fuel Your Wanderlust
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
×