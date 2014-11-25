R.E.M. Played The Last ‘SNL’ Of The 20th Century — And Other Fascinating Facts About The Alt-Rock Legends

Getty Image

R.E.M. has been unexpected present lately. While the band hasn’t been together for three years, they’ve still had a continuous presence, with the release of Unplugged: The 1991 & 2001 Sessions, and the recent documentary R.E.M. By MTV. Today marks the release of the 6-DVD box set R.E.M.T.V., which collects dozens of hours worth of concert footage from throughout the band’s run. To celebrate, let’s look at some fascinating facts about the legendary Georgia alt-rock band.

1. They were the last Saturday Night Live musical guest of the 20th century.

R.E.M. played Saturday Night Live three times, with all of their appearances occurring in the ’90s. But they have one honor that no other band can claim: they were the last musical guest of the 20th century. On December 11, 1999 they appeared on SNL with Danny Devito to perform “The Great Beyond,” their contribution to the Man On The Moon soundtrack.

2. Their debut album, Murmur, was named album of the year by Rolling Stone.

Even when R.E.M. were an up-and-coming band in the college rock scene, it didn’t take long for people to notice them. Their debut album, Murmur, was named the best an album of 1983 by Rolling Stone. An impressive feat for sure, especially when you consider that it was up against Thriller.

3. They got just as tired of “Shiny Happy People” as everyone else.

In 1991, “Shiny Happy People” became one of R.E.M.’s biggest hits, getting frequent radio play. But the song, and its super-peppy lyrics, could certainly grate on one’s nerves. Michael Stipe seemed to not enjoy the song, based on a 1995 appearance on Space Ghost Coast To Coast in which he said that he hated it. He would make peace with the song later in his career, but no matter how much you hated that song back in the day, you probably didn’t hate it anywhere nearly as much as its creator.

4. Bill Berry had an aneurysm in 1994 — he would quit three years later.

While touring in support of the Monster album, drummer Bill Berry suffered a brain aneurysm — one that could have been fatal. He soldiered on for the rest of the tour, and would play on 1996’s New Adventures In Hi-Fi, but in 1997, he called it quits for good.

5. Peter Buck caused a huge scene while drunk on an airplane.

Sometimes, getting drunk on a plane isn’t as fun as Dierks Bentley makes it sound. In 2001, Buck became intoxicated on a plane and went on a rampage. He apparently tried to steal cutlery from the plane, and when confronted by the pilot said “You’re just a f***ing captain and I’m R.E.M.!” Buck was never convicted of anything, but it was still far from his proudest moment.