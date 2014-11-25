R.E.M. Played The Last ‘SNL’ Of The 20th Century — And Other Fascinating Facts About The Alt-Rock Legends

R.E.M. has been unexpected present lately. While the band hasn’t been together for three years, they’ve still had a continuous presence, with the release of Unplugged: The 1991 & 2001 Sessions, and the recent documentary R.E.M. By MTV. Today marks the release of the 6-DVD box set R.E.M.T.V., which collects dozens of hours worth of concert footage from throughout the band’s run. To celebrate, let’s look at some fascinating facts about the legendary Georgia alt-rock band.
1. They were the last Saturday Night Live musical guest of the 20th century.
R.E.M. played Saturday Night Live three times, with all of their appearances occurring in the ’90s. But they have one honor that no other band can claim: they were the last musical guest of the 20th century. On December 11, 1999 they appeared on SNL with Danny Devito to perform “The Great Beyond,” their contribution to the Man On The Moon soundtrack.
2. Their debut album, Murmur, was named album of the year by Rolling Stone.
Even when R.E.M. were an up-and-coming band in the college rock scene, it didn’t take long for people to notice them. Their debut album, Murmur, was named the best an album of 1983 by Rolling Stone. An impressive feat for sure, especially when you consider that it was up against Thriller.
3. They got just as tired of “Shiny Happy People” as everyone else.
In 1991, “Shiny Happy People” became one of R.E.M.’s biggest hits, getting frequent radio play. But the song, and its super-peppy lyrics, could certainly grate on one’s nerves. Michael Stipe seemed to not enjoy the song, based on a 1995 appearance on Space Ghost Coast To Coast in which he said that he hated it. He would make peace with the song later in his career, but no matter how much you hated that song back in the day, you probably didn’t hate it anywhere nearly as much as its creator.
4. Bill Berry had an aneurysm in 1994 — he would quit three years later.
While touring in support of the Monster album, drummer Bill Berry suffered a brain aneurysm — one that could have been fatal. He soldiered on for the rest of the tour, and would play on 1996’s New Adventures In Hi-Fi, but in 1997, he called it quits for good.
5. Peter Buck caused a huge scene while drunk on an airplane.
Sometimes, getting drunk on a plane isn’t as fun as Dierks Bentley makes it sound. In 2001, Buck became intoxicated on a plane and went on a rampage. He apparently tried to steal cutlery from the plane, and when confronted by the pilot said “You’re just a f***ing captain and I’m R.E.M.!” Buck was never convicted of anything, but it was still far from his proudest moment.
11. “Stand” was used as the theme music to the criminally underrated and misunderstood “Get a Life” with Chris Elliot.
That show was pretty great.
“I just had a movement that Bethoven would have been proud of” is still one of my go to’s.
12. I enjoyed their performance of “What’s The Frequency, Kenneth” with Dan Rather on Letterman.
[www.youtube.com]
the way i understand it, the last band to play in dec 2000 would have been the last band to play in the 20th century.
I thank you for saving me from having to be “that guy”. I appreciate your sacrifice.
Which means the actual answer to that trivia question is Jay-Z.
Let’s do this:
1. Lifes Rich Pageant
2. Reckoning
3. Fables of the Reconstruction
4. Murmur
5. Automatic for the People
I still put Murmur at #1 Such an amazing debut album.
Oh, and for #2 I put Bill Berry’s Unibrow
1. automatic for the people
2. up
3. out of time
4. new adventures
5. document
definitely more a warners-era fan as obvious by my list- those are the albums that came out when i was a young impressionable lad. but it’s hard to argue that they have one of if not the best discographies in recorded music. and collapse into now is about as perfect a coda to ones career as can be. for a band who zigged and zagged instead of sticking to a formula, collapse encompasses everything that came before it. it’s a fine end to an incredible run.
No Monster? No Green!? C’mon!
Automatic for the People
New Adventures in Hi-Fi
Fables
Pageant
Everything else with Bill Berry in some order depending on the day you catch me on
Life’s Rich Pageant
Reckoning
Murmur
Fables
Document
Honorable mention: Monster (underrated!), Automatic for the People
Can’t run across an image of Michael Stipe without thinking of this: [www.youtube.com]
Yeah…the 21st century didn’t begin until 2001. 2000 was still part of the 20th century so your “big” fact in this article is hilariously wrong.
No drummer for 1998’s Up, 2001’s Reveal and 2004’s Up. Huh!? I think you meant 2004’s Around the Sun. Which sucked.
saying around the sun sucked might even be too kind.
The 20th century ended on December 31, 2000. Thanks for coming out
13) “It’s The End of the World as We Know It” is a stellar karaoke choice.
I’ll never forget my first female roommate coming home after a rotten night as a server at a steak restaurant in 1992. She sobbed ‘Bbububuttt…. I don’t wanna be shiny happy people!!!’.
I love everything they did up until “Losing my Religion”. Everything before that is the tits.
SNL should be fucking ashamed of itself for not getting R.E.M. on in the ’80s. That is weak.