R. Kelly was released on bond last time he was arrested, but it looks like he won’t be back on the streets for a while after being arrested in Chicago by federal agents last week, according to the Chicago Sun-Times, which reports that Kelly will be held without bond per a judge’s order.

One of the federal prosecutors in the case argued that Kelly is “an extreme danger to the community, especially to minor girls” during the Chicago district court hearing. An assistant US attorney is noted as saying “This risk of obstruction is real. This risk is ongoing. This risk is heightened by the defendant’s fame and power. [Kelly] has a unique ability to influence and intimidate witnesses and victims, and that continues to this day.”

Meanwhile, Kelly’s own attorney, Steve Greenberg, countered: “How could he flee? He has no money. There’s no evidence that he’s a risk to minors at all at this point.” Greenberg may want to check the evidence log again, though, because Kelly was arrested after ex-associates turned over 20 sex tapes of the singer allegedly depicted him having sex with minors. That’s after, of course, 20-plus years of allegations against the singer, many of which were detailed in Surviving R. Kelly this past winter.