When Radiohead released their 2016 album A Moon Shaped Pool, they offered a big special edition of the record that included the album on CD, the album on two vinyl records, and a bonus CD that contained two extra songs. One was “Spectre,” the rejected James Bond theme the band wrote for the movie of the same name, and the other was a new song called “Ill Wind.” Since then, the only legitimate way to listen to the latter track was to have that special edition, but now the band has made the song available for streaming. The song has a strong bossa nova-style groove underscoring Thom Yorke’s falsetto vocals. About halfway through, a wave of synths ease in to bring the track to its dreamy end.

Meanwhile, this doesn’t appear to be the end of rare material from Yorke. Yesterday, the Radiohead frontman announced that he will be releasing unheard music from his Suspiria soundtrack on vinyl. Yorke also said recently said that he won’t be able to make it to the band’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction due to a scheduling conflict, and said that the band is pretty indifferent about the whole thing: “The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame… we’ve always been very blasé about that stuff. So we don’t want to offend anyone. We just think that we just don’t quite understand it. We’ve had it explained to us, so it’s cool. But we don’t really understand it as English people. I think our problem is essentially that every awards ceremony in the UK stinks.”

