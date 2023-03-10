Rae Sremmurd, the brotherly rap duo from Tupelo, Mississippi, is back with another new single from their newly announced album, Sremm 4 Life. It’s called “Tanisha (Pump That),” and it’s an upbeat, pulsating club song — think the Miami bass-style R&B of Ghost Town DJs’ “My Boo” — and finds the Brown boys admiring a special young lady at the function and encouraging her to “poke it out” before offering to “take you on a private vacation.”

The song is produced by the Ear Drummers’ longtime collaborator Mike Will Made-It, who co-produced alongside veteran hitmaker Pharrell Williams. On Twitter, Mike Will promised that “Ear Drummer Summer is loading,” which is a welcome relief for those fans who’ve had to wait almost five years for a follow-up to Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi’s last album, 2018’s SR3MM.

Fun fact : I worked with my brother @Pharrell on @RaeSremmurd new single dropping tonight… Big ol 🌊 Ear Drummer Summer is loading…. — MADE-IT (@MikeWiLLMadeIt) March 9, 2023

Ahead of announcing the release date for Sremm 4 Life, the sibling act shared a string of singles that included “Denial,” “Torpedo,” and “Sucka Or Sum,” displaying their usual well-worn chemistry. Earlier this week, they also showed off the album’s cover artwork, which continues their tradition of minimalist covers while updating it to show off their style.

Listen to “Tanisha (Pump That)” above.

Sremm 4 Life is due April 7 on Ear Drummers / Interscope. Get more info here.