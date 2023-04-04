We are just days away from Rae Sremmurd‘s much-anticipated fourth studio album, Sremm4Life. Known for their upbeat, fast-paced club bangers, Rae Sremmurd is guaranteed to have the summer on lock with their first album in five years.

Ahead of Sremm4Life, the duo has taken to social media to reveal the album’s tracklist.

As we’ve missed the boys of Rae Sremmurd — Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi — this album isn’t as collaboration-heavy as their previous projects. Still, fans can look forward to collaborations with Future and Young Thug.

Rae Sremmurd has been teasing Sremm4Life for nearly a year. In an interview with GQ last June, the two explain that the album will show a more evolved side of them.

“We’ve got to give them something new, man. As an artist, it’s hard to be yourself, and I feel like with this album, it was like we’re not following a trend,” said Jxmmi. “We want to set the tone.”

You can see the full tracklist below.

1. “Origami (Hotties)”

2. “Royal Flush” Feat. Young Thug

3. “Mississippi Slide”

4. “Not So Bad (Lean’s Gone Cold)”

5. “Tanisha (Pump That)”

6. “Bend Ya Knees”

7. “Activate” Feat. Future

8. “Flaunt It/Cheap”

9. “Sexy”

10. “YMCA”

11. “Something I’m Not”

12. “Torpedo”

13. “Diamonds Dancing”

14. “ADHD Anthem (2 Many Emotions)”

Sremm4Life is out 4/7 via Eardruma Records and Interscope. Find more information here.

Young Thug is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.