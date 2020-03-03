Reason’s ‘Trapped In’ Video With Ab-Soul And Boogie Turns Tragic In An Instant

Top Dawg Entertainment rapper Reason is gearing up for the release of his sophomore project on the label and from the looks of his video for “Trapped In,” he’ll deliver more of the harrowing tales of life in Del Amo with the same insight and slick wit of his standout debut, There You Have It. Co-starring fellow Carson resident and TDE rapper Ab-Soul and their Compton neighbor Boogie, the “Trapped In” video is directed by Jon Primo and Moosa and details a typical night out in the streets of South LA.

With all the activity confined to an alley behind a commercial building, it would seem like there’d be little in the way of action for the three rappers to get into, but on the contrary, the scene opens with some impromptu hoops, includes what looks to be an exciting dice game, and even a few love connections as Reason, Boogie, and Ab flirt and smoke with girls and hang out with their boys. However, the possibility of violence is always right around the corner as the clip ends on a haunting note, with a traumatized teen and the buzz of a ghetto bird (the hood nickname for those police helicopters that always seem to be hovering overhead) the last images and sounds before a smash cut to black.

Watch Reason’s “Trapped In” video above.