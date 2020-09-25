Reason has been preparing to drop his second album under Top Dawg Entertainment since the stop of the year. The Del Amo rapper first kicked things off with “Show Stop” before he returned with “Trapped In” alongside Boogie and fellow Del Amo native Ab-Soul. The releases would continue to pour in from Reason with songs like “Might Not Make It” and “Pop Sh*t,” before he fell quiet for a few months. Ready to get things going again, Reason is back with a notable West Coast rapper for his second single of the week.

Calling on Vince Staples for their first ever collaboration, the two California-bred artists bring some West Coast flavor on “Sauce.” The track is dark and eerie and finds Reason and Vince flaunting the “sauce” they hold within, one that is also undeniable to others. “New whip sh*t crawl like insects,” Reason brags on the new song while Vince speaks on his cash flow. “We be stackin’ fetti,” he says. “I don’t ever wanna be a broke boy no more.”

While Reason has been fairly busy this year, Vince Staples on the the other hand has resorted to staying low, something the “Norf Norf” rapper is known for in his career. The rapper’s lone release in 2020 comes on Amine’s Limbo album where he appears on “Pressure In My Palms.” Other than that, Vince has spent most of the year trolling fans, voice his interest in being a Snowfall extra, and telling hip-hop fans where the best rappers are from.

You can hear “Sauce” in the video above.