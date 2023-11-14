Afro Nation, the biggest Afrobeats festival in the world, is returning to Portugal in 2024 with a stacked lineup featuring some of the biggest names in African music. The first wave of announced performers include Rema, Asake, J Hus, Ninho, Tyla, Omah Lay, Flavour, and more. As usual, a second stage will highlight some of Amapiano’s hottest DJs, including Uncle Waffles and Major League DJz. The festival takes place at the Algarve in Portimão on June 26-28, 2024. Tickets go on sale on November 23; you can find more information at afronation.com.

The 2024 performers include some of the genre’s biggest rising stars. Rema enjoyed increased public standing in 2023, performing for the NBA’s 2023 All-Star Game, on The Tonight Show, and at Broccoli City Fest. He also teamed up with hip-hop’s fastest-rising star, Ice Spice, for “Pretty Girl,” which the duo teamed up to perform on SNL.

Meanwhile, Tyla became the first South African musician to chart on the Billboard 200 in fifty years thanks to her hit song “Water” going viral on TikTok. She too made her US television debut recently, in addition to being nominated for the 2024 Grammy Awards. Asake and J Hus both dropped new albums, as well, establishing themselves as forces in the Afrobeats scene.

More performers will likely be announced as March nears, so stay tuned.