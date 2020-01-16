Just days after releasing a two-song teaser of the deluxe version of their Grammy-nominated 2019 compilation album, Revenge Of The Dreamers III, J. Cole’s Dreamville label announced the project’s release date and tracklist — and it turns out it’s basically a whole new album. The tracklist shared on Instagram features 12 tracks not included on the original, which were presumably completed during the monstrous, 10-day recording session last January, where the label invited over 100 artists and producers for a marathon of recording that had to get pared down to the 18 songs that was eventually released.

While the previous edition of the album highlighted Dreamville artists like Ari Lennox, Bas, Cozz, Earthgang, JID, Lute, and Omen, there were plenty of showcases for guest artists like Buddy, Dreezy, Guapdad 4000, Reason, and Young Nudy, with Saba, Smino, Vince Staples, and others air-dropping in to deliver stunning guest verses scattered throughout the project. The deluxe tracklist features some good news for fans of those moments: It looks like Dreezy, Reason, Saba, Smino, and Vince get more appearances here, while Dreamville artists who may have been overlooked like Cozz, Lute, and Omen get more appearances as well.

Revenge Of The Dreamers III Deluxe is out this Friday, January 17 on Dreamville/Interscope.

