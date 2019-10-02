Bay Area rapper Rexx Life Raj is on a roll lately, prepping for the release of his third album, Father Figure 3, and now, he’s shared the release date, along with its next single, “Falling,” featuring fellow independent stalwart Russ. The pair actually just released another collaboration, “On 10, last week, but apparently, their chemistry was so strong they wanted to keep the momentum going. Father Figure 3 is set for release November 6 via Empire.

Rexx Life Raj has been on a bit of a tear when it comes to collaborations lately, releasing the “Moonwalk” video with Kenny Beatz just last month, appearing on Chicago rapper Supa Bwe’s Just Say Thank You comeback EP this spring, and working with fellow Bay Area repper Koran Streets on his BGS-223 single “Anything” earlier this year. While Raj may seem like a newcomer, he’s slowly but surely built his resume with EP releases like California Poppy and En Route, which have raised his profile to the point 2019 could very well be his breakout year. He also joined Dreamville’s Bas on tour earlier this year and rocked the most recent LA Rolling Loud festival, proving he’s more than capable of sustaining a major audience.

The tracklist for Father Figure 3 includes Bas, as well as Kehlani and Jay Prince, with stunning cover art by photographer Alee Ayo.