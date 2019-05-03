Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There was a long wait between Rhye’s first and second albums: His 2013 debut Woman dropped to much acclaim, and then his sophomore effort, Blood, came out last year. It turns out it won’t take as long for new music this time, as Rhye has announced a new piano project called Spirit, which is set for release on May 10 via Loma Vista.

He also shared the serene “Needed,” and he said of the song, “‘Needed’ is a song about something greater than wanting someone in your life, or to be wanted, or liked or loved. It’s about that deeper yearning to be needed by someone you love, to feel that sense of purpose. Maybe we don’t all feel that, but for those who do, I can only hope that this song touches you.”

He also said of Spirit, “About a year and a half ago, my girlfriend surprised me with a borrowed piano. It wasn’t in the best shape, but it made itself at home in my apartment and I started playing it every morning… just messing around at first, but it slowly became a morning ritual I couldn’t shake. [Spirit is] a collection of songs I did alone in the studio with just a piano, intertwined with collaborations with some of my favorite piano-based musicians.”

Listen to “Needed” above, and find the Spirit art and tracklist below, along with Rhye’s upcoming tour dates. Also revisit our interview with Rhye here.

1. “Dark”

2. “Needed”

3. “Malibu Nights”

4. “Patience (feat. Ólafur Arnalds)”

5. “Green Eyes”

6. “Wicked Dreams”

7. “Awake”

8. “Save Me”