When Rich Brian plans a posse cut, he really shoots for the moon. The Indonesian born, LA-based rapper wants to do an all-star quarantine cut, and to do so, he shoots his shot with a plethora of notable names from across the rap game. Posting a video call capture to his Instagram, Brian phoned his pal Denzel Curry to detail the plan, while the latter minute and a half of the video is dedicated to a preview of the song playing on his laptop screen. The caption reveals his wishlist, which includes: Buddy, Childish Gambino, Chris Travis, Danny Towers, Denzel Curry, Earthgang, Higher Brothers, IDK, J. Cole, Jaden Smith, JID, Joji, Jpegmafia, Kevin Abstract, Pouya, and Tyler The Creator. In the video, he mentions that Guapdad 4000 may already be on board, as well.

While that list of names may seem like a heft lift to pull off, there’s no better time for Brian to ask than now, when the vast majority of artists are sheltering at home — many with their own recording setup somewhere in their living space. It probably doesn’t hurt that many of the names are already either good friends or collaborators; most of the artists he named have appeared as guests at Tyler’s annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival and some have previously collaborated with Brian in some capacity, like Buddy and Guapdad appearing in his “Bali” video a few weeks ago or Higher Brothers, with whom Brian entered the rap game as part of 88 Rising’s all-Asian roster of artists. Can Brian pull it off? Who knows, but even if he falls short a few names, the end result will still end up being pretty impressive anyway.

i wanna make this the new 1Train — Rich Brian (@richbrian) May 20, 2020

this shit is so haaaaarrddddddd pic.twitter.com/NmGepSoY2o — Rich Brian (@richbrian) May 20, 2020

Watch Rich Brian’s posse cut preview above.