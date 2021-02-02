Rich The Kid, Flo Milli, Mulatto, And Rubi Rose’s ‘Nasty Video’ Is A Risque Heist

Rich The Kid visits a rapper-run burlesque establishment in the video for his Lucky 7 single “Nasty.” Directed by Teyana Taylor — in the guise of Spike Tey, naturally — the video features three of hip-hop’s hottest rising stars in Flo Milli, Mulatto, and Rubi Rose. While Rich gambles at the high-stakes table, the ladies pose as dancers, running through their risque routines and lounging together. At the end of the video, it’s revealed their antics were all a cover for Rich to make off with the contents of the casino’s safe and the quartet escapes in one explosive finale.

Rich had a rougher 2020 than most, riding out a litany of lawsuits from everyone from his landlord to his former managers to Fashion Nova due to his alleged propensity for running off on the plug — the “plug” in this case being anyone he contractually owes money to. All told, he owes several million dollars to a variety of parties, so here’s hoping he lives up to his name.

Meanwhile, the three MCs who joined him on “Nasty” were collectively more fruitful in 2020. Flo Milli shocked the world with her debut mixtape, Ho, Why Is You Here?, while Mulatto landed on XXL’s Freshman cover just before the release of her debut album Queen Of Da Souf. Rubi released a string of singles throughout the year, then closed out strong with her own debut project, For The Streets.

Watch Rich The Kid’s “Nasty” video featuring Flo Milli, Mulatto, and Rubi Rose above.