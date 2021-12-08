In three days, Rick Ross will drop his eleventh album, Richer Than I Ever Been, which the Florida MC has been teasing for more than a year. While things are locked and loaded for a release on Friday, Ross is giving it a last-minute change: He’s changing the artwork. The new cover shows Ross from his right side as he looks towards the ground, an image placed over a dark green background.

It’s big change from the old cover, which featured Ross rocking a luxurious look, including delicate white gloves and a lavish hat, while his hands covered his face. Ross did not share why he made the switch, but many people did not care for the original cover, so feedback from it may have pushed him to make the change.

The change comes after Ross shared the tracklist for the album, revealing guest appearances from 21 Savage, Jazmine Sullivan, The-Dream, Willy Falcon, Benny The Butcher, Wale, Future, Yungeen Ace, Major Nine, and Blxst through the album’s ten songs.

You can take a look at the new cover and revisit the old one in the posts above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.