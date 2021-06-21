Rick Ross Gives A Cagey Update On His Rumored Joint Project With Drake

Of all Drake’s collaborations, perhaps the most celebrated are those he’s created with Rick Ross, with tracks like “Lord Knows” “Gold Roses” and more recently, “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” receiving acclaim as fan favorites. Naturally, that’s why fans were excited to learn that the two veteran entertainers are working on a joint album, courtesy of NFL star Chad Johnson. During a recent interview with Complex, Ross played coy, coming short of an outright confirmation, but teased that the project’s timing relied on both rappers completing their current album cycles (Drake has yet to release Certified Lover Boy and Ross has an album in the works, as well).

“We may have spoken within the last 48 hours,” he admitted. “But it’s only so much I can say other than: this is the closest or the realest he’s ever been. He’s wrapping up his project and I’m in the same space. So the timing and everything is aligning. It’s something that we really want to give to the streets, on some real sh*t.” He also allowed that “it’s looking real solid.”

He also gave an update on his own album, titled Richer Than I Ever Been. “I’m actually in the final stages of the LP,” he said. “I can’t wait to get ready and release it. I want to release two records, possibly at one time. They could be coming as soon as in the next two or three weeks. But my album will be out this summer, and it’s going to be exciting. I really pushed the envelope. I didn’t just want to put something on the street just to say I released another project. I wanted to elevate, go to the next level. I believe I’ve done that. So, we fixing to get ready and drop it.”

You can read the full interview here.