Rick Ross’ Stacked ‘Feed The Streetz Tour’ Features 2 Chainz, T.I., And More

Rick Ross is a hip-hop veteran, and he has made plenty of friends during his time in the business. Now he is gathering up some of his more esteemed ones for a pretty appealing tour: In April and May, Ross will embark on the “Feed The Streetz Tour,” and aside from himself, the run of shows is set to feature T.I., Yo Gotti, Lil Kim, Jeezy, and Boosie Badazz, with 2 Chainz joining on select dates and with DJ Drama set to DJ for most shows.

So far, the tour includes stops in Atlanta, North Carolina, Houston, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Chicago, with more dates expected to be announced. 2 Chainz is currently set to appear at the Atlanta and Greensboro shows.

Ross has been in a collaborative mood lately. He recently dropped “Season Ticket Holder,” which includes features from Dwyane Wade, Udonis Haslem, and Raphael Saadiq. That follows his 2019 album Port Of Miami 2, which features Drake, Lil Wayne, Jeezy, Teyana Taylor, Swizz Beatz, Wale, and Nipsey Hussle.

Check out the full run of tour dates below.

04/24 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena*

05/02 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum*

05/09 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/15 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclay’s Center

05/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

05/24 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

05/30 — Chicago, IL @ Wintrust Arena

* with 2 Chainz

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.