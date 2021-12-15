Rick Ross Calls Jay-Z His Dream ‘Verzuz’ Opponent: ‘Why Not?’

Despite already participating in a Verzuz opposite 2 Chainz last year, Rick Ross would love the chance to give the big homie his flowers on another. During an appearance on the daytime talk show The Real to promote his new album, Richer Than I Ever Been, Ross was asked which artist would be his favorite Verzuz opponent, to which he responded: “Jay-Z.”

“Why not?” he said. “To me, that’s what makes Verzuz special because it brings out the best in both parties. That’s a possibility, but I gotta give my flowers to the big homie. I got to. My homie gave me my first opportunity signing me to Def Jam Records, and he’s one-of-one.”

Unfortunately for Ross, it seems semi-unlikely that Jay would deign to participate in the hits battle series and certainly, the matchup that seems to be most cited on social media is the one with the most history behind it: Jay-Z vs. Nas. Still, that won’t stop fans from dreaming.

One of those fans turned out to be LA Reid, who recently caught flak for proposing a Verzuz between Beyonce and Mariah Carey. His suggestion was roundly criticized as being out-of-touch and lopsided, considering Mariah’s solo career began nearly a decade before Beyonce’s.

Check out the clip of Rick Ross praising Jay-Z above.