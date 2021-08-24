Rick Ross Chimes In On Kanye West And Drake’s Beef: ‘I Love It’

After things were quiet between the two rappers for several months, the beef betweern Drake and Kanye West’s seemed to flare back up over the weekend. It began with the former apparently dissing Kanye on a guest verse on Trippie Redd’s “Betrayal.” “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know / Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go,” he raps. citing Kanye’s current age. “Ye ain’t changin’ sh*t for me, it’s set in stone / Rollin’ stones, heavy stones (PinkGrillz) / Precious stone, let me make my presence known.” Just a day later, Kanye posted and quickly deleted the address to Drake’s Toronto mansion, which for the record was already public information.

While we wait for the next event in the duo’s longstanding beef, Rick Ross — who has worked with both rappers on multiple occasions — chimed in with his own comments on the back and forth. When asked about the beef during a recent interview on SiriusXM Urban View’s Mike Muse Show, Ross replied, “I love it.” He then shared a portion of a conversation he recently had with Drake.

“He said, ‘Everything is unfolding. I’m about to be as free as a bird,’” Ross recalled. “And he put the caption with the owl. And I just, I couldn’t do nothing but put ‘hahahaha’ because to me, I understand the genius to both of these artists, and I understand this is nothing personal to them. This is two levels of creativity inspiring each other.”

Ross added, “Because they both are right now thinking of the artwork, thinking of the credits, where do we place, what color is this, and to me, it only makes the game that much more genius, that much more valuable.”

Ross also commented on Kanye’s social media antics. “Kanye posted Drake’s address on the Instagram, but who didn’t have Drake address already?” he said. “It’s the only 100 million dollar estate in Canada. So if you don’t understand what’s going on, you would’ve thought that was personal. It really wasn’t. That’s just them getting ready for as Drake said everything unfolding.”

You can watch Ross’ interview in the video above.