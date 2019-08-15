Friday night, Rick Ross released his 10th solo album, Port of Miami 2. It provides a full-circle moment from his debut album, Port of Miami, which was released 13 years ago in 2006. Ross is on an extensive promotional run since announcing the album’s release date in mid-July. Humanizing himself, Ross revealed how the late Nipsey Hussle’s death (and reaction) brought him and Drake together to collab on “Gold Roses”, among other things.

However, it appears Nicki Minaj, former girlfriend of Ross’ rhyming partner Meek Mill, doesn’t like Ross’ spotlight. On an appearance on “The Joe Budden Podcast”, Minaj seemingly unprovoked by Ross starts ripping him for a bar from his 2017 song “Apple Of My Eye”: “I told Meek I wouldn’t trust Nicki / Instead of beefin’ with your dog, you just give ’em some distance,” Ross raps.

To clarify, Minaj said it wasn’t the bar from the song that has her up in arms, it’s the context behind it. Minaj said Ross told Meek that she is a keeper after she brought up Meek’s then-probation to Obama, which is why the “Apple Of My Eye” bar threw her off.

“And then you come out on an album, when it’s time to sell some weak-ass f*ckin’ album, and try to disrespect Nicki Minaj?” she said. “What? And now you try to disrespect 50? Try to hope 50 would respond to your nonsense this time? Boy, sit your fat ass down.”

Ross has a rebuttal.

“I mean, if somebody went to meet Obama with you, she is a keeper until you find out otherwise,” Ross said. “…But most definitely when I seen it go sour, it would be easy to assume she may have had something to do with that and if somebody tells you they didn’t, they’re lying. But everybody moved forward.”

Your move, Nicki.